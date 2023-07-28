Malaysia’s Orchid takes stage at Gardens by the Bay Singapore

SINGAPORE: Both orchid species and their hybrids with ancestry traceable to Malaysia are currently being displayed at Gardens by the Bay Singapore in conjunction with the Orchid Extravaganza: Orchids of the East Tropics, the latest floral display.

The variety of orchids such as Aranda Noorah Alsagoff, Dendrobium Dawn Maree hybrid, and Papilionanda Mimi Palmercan can be seen around ‘Rumah Pahang’, a mini traditional house, recreated at the corner of the Flower Dome.

The house is also adorned with cultural artifacts from Malaysia such as batik, traditional musical instruments and kites, and the country’s national flower, Hibiscus rosa-sinensis, well known for its bold flowers.

Rumah Pahang refers to the traditional houses found in the largest state in Peninsular Malaysia, Pahang.

“This is a very good initiative to introduce our arts and culture to the visitors who come to Gardens by the Bay,” said Malaysia's High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar to Bernama.

The High Commission of Malaysia has participated in the Orchid Extravaganza with the support of the Johor Corporation (JETCO), Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore & Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office, Singapore.

Not only Malaysia, The Orchid Extravaganza which be held from today until Sept 17, 2023, will also house the orchids originating from Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

There is also a showcase of ‘kebaya’, in support of the multinational nomination jointly submitted by the five countries to inscribe ‘kebaya’ on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The multinational effort was announced late last year.

Among others, Yayasan Warisan Johor will be performing at Gardens by The Bay on Aug 20, 2023 involving 30 performers.

The floral display was launched today by the republic’s Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong. -Bernama