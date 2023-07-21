Malaysia’s speaker among 333 foreign dignitaries to observe Cambodia’s GE

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Thursday that some 333 foreign observers and dignitaries from 65 countries and international institutions will visit the country to observe the seventh general election (GE), to be held on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

Among them will be Malaysia’s Speaker of Parliament, Tan Sri Johari Abdul, and Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam, as well as 11 former heads of state, government and parliament, he tweeted.

Hun Sen said Cambodia warmly welcomes them to witness the democratic process in the Southeast Asian country.

Eighteen political parties will contest in Sunday’s election for the 125 seats in the National Assembly, the National Election Committee said, adding that more than 9.7 million people are eligible to cast their ballots.

In the last general election held five years ago, Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party won all 125 seats in the National Assembly.-Bernama