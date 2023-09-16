Malaysia to continue learning homebuilding innovation from China

NANNING: Malaysia will continue to learn from China’s innovation in homebuilding to provide safer houses for the people, said Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Nga who attended the China-Asean Ministerial Roundtable on Construction meeting here, today, said the move is also to provide more comfortable houses for Malaysians.

Commenting on the China-Asean Ministerial Roundtable on Construction meeting, he described it as a success meeting.

He said the ‘Nanning Initiative’ passed by 10 ASEAN member countries and China today will enable Malaysia’s voice to be heard in the international stage.

“Moving forward, Malaysia will remain open in the international arena, and continue its cooperation with China and ASEAN countries to achieve a win-win situation,” he told Malaysian reporters here today.

Featuring ministers from ASEAN countries and China, the roundtable meeting is an effort to expedite the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, strengthen the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-ASEAN cooperation in the field of housing as well as urban and rural development.-Bernama