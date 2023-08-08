Malaysian ambassador pays a coutesy visit on the governor of West Java

BANDUNG: Malaysia’s new ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin today paid a courtesy call on the Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil.

In the 45-minute meeting, Syed Md Hasrin expressed his desire to further develop bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia, particularly with the province of West Java.

After the meeting which was held at the governor’s official mansion, Gedung Pakuan, he remarked,

“We want to learn how West Java develops its economy because it managed to record the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) last year compared to other provinces in Indonesia.”

The two also discussed opportunities for Malaysian companies to invest especially in the fields of health, renewable energy, education, tourism, and connectivity.

“Many suggestions have been received from the Governor and we hope this can be realised,“ said Syed Md Hasrin.

Ridwan believes his province’s relationship with Malaysia is close considering Bandung as the state capital is a popular tourist destination for Malaysian tourists.

Regarding investment prospects, he emphasised that now is the appropriate time for Malaysian businesses to invest due to the positive economic situation in West Java.

In 2022, West Java saw economic growth of 5.4 per cent, above Indonesia’s overall average GDP.

In addition, he added, programmes like “Titian Muhibah,“ which were broadcast by TVRI and RTM Malaysia in the 1980s, need to be reorganised in order to promote cultural collaboration.-Bernama