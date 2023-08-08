Malaysian arrested with 4.7 kg of heroin at Singapore’s woodlands checkpoint

SINGAPORE: More than 4.7 kg of heroin was recently seized from a Malaysia-registered car at Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint, Xinhua quoted a joint statement by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday.

Officers from the ICA and CNB discovered ten bundles of heroin in the car, with an estimated value of more than S$331,400 dollars (US$24,6260) on Aug 5, the statement said.

A 22-year-old male Malaysian travelling in the car was arrested for suspected drug offences, the statement added.

The ICA pledged continuous efforts to work with the CNB to prevent drug smuggling across Singaporean borders, the statement noted.-Bernama