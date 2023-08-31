Malaysian envoy in Islamabad highlights message of unity on National Day

NEW DELHI: Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohammad Azhar Mazlan highlighted the message of unity in National Day celebrations in Islamabad on Thursday.

“As Malaysians living abroad, we should be proud of our beloved nation, taking cognisance of the success stories Malaysia has achieved since independence as a progressive dynamic country,“ Azhar said.

“Malaysia values its unity in diversity blessed with a rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions. As we progress into the future, we have forged a strong sense of nationhood which is deeply rooted in our aspiration, shared values, (and) mutual respect among our diverse ethnicities,“ he said.

He also underlined Malaysia’s close relations with Pakistan and pledged to work for expanding them.

“I am proud to bear witness to the strong and enduring bond of brotherly ties between Malaysia and Pakistan. The excellent diplomatic ties strengthened by close people-to-people contacts have contributed to an even closer relationship between Malaysia and Pakistan. In this context, I intend to take our relationship to a higher level,“ Azhar said.

In New Delhi, Malaysian charge d’affaires Amizal Fadzli Rajali led the flag-hoisting ceremony at the High Commission.

Staff members and their families participated in the celebrations.

The Merdeka day celebration in India this year also included the Merdeka Golf Challenge 2023 event at the ITC Classic Grand Bharat resort.

It attracted 30 Malaysians, foreign diplomats and Indian corporate representatives.-Bernama