Malaysian navy joins ASEAN solidarity exercise in Indonesia’s Batam

JAKARTA: The Malaysian Navy has sent a vessel to take part in a non-military training known as ASEAN Solidarity Exercise in Batam, Indonesia, from Sept 18 to Sept 25.

According to the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the exercise aims to enhance efforts in humanitarian aid, disaster relief, civil-military cooperation, search and rescue operations, and maritime security.

The Royal Ship (KD) Terengganu is currently stationed in Batam for the eight-day exercise, which takes place in the Natuna Sea and Sabang Mawang, Riau, ATM noted in a Facebook post.

The host Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) deployed two naval vessels (KRI), namely KRI dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat-992 and KRI Jhon Lie-358.

Two other vessels, the Republic of Singapore Ship (RSS) Vigour and the Royal Brunei Ship (KDB) Darul Ehsan are also involved.

Other ASEAN countries, such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, are taking part as observers.

ATM Chief General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman attended the opening ceremony, officiated by Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Admiral Yudo Margono in Batam, on Tuesday.

Mohammad expressed his hope that the exercise would help maintain unity among ASEAN countries and preserve their centrality in the region.

Yudo, who proposed the exercise during the 20th ASEAN Chief of Defence Forces Meeting in Bali on June 7, said: “This activity will strengthen and enhance our capabilities in maintaining peace, prosperity, and security in the region.”-Bernama