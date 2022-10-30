Malaysian pay RM12,438 damage due to drift action in Hatyai

SONGKHLA: A Malaysian man had to pay almost 100,000 baht (RM12,438) in damages to four vehicle owners in Hatyai, Songkhla, southern Thailand, due to his dangerous ‘drifting’ at a car park lot.

In the incident at about 1pm (local time) on Oct 28, the 32-year-old driver of the BMW car drifted in a parking lot at an elephant camp, Chang Puak Camp, Hatyai.

Following the drift, a car and three other tuk-tuks in the parking lot suffered damages, including broken mirrors and scratches on the cars and tuk-tuks.

Without realising the damage to other vehicles, the car driver left the scene.

Hatyai Tourist Police Chief Lt Col Pol Anuwat Rithichai said the vehicle owners had lodged a police report on Friday.

“The police managed to locate the vehicle that the Malaysian man was driving, at the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Sadao, Thailand, at about 6pm yesterday (Saturday).

“The driver and his wife have been taken to the police station to meet the owners of the affected vehicles,“ he said at a press conference today.

Anuwat said both parties agreed that the Malaysian driver would pay 99,000 baht in damages to the four vehicle owners.

The man also apologised to the owner of the affected vehicle for not realising that the drift had caused damage to other vehicles. - Bernama