Malaysians residing in Thailand advised to register with embassy

BANGKOK: Malaysians residing in Thailand are advised to register with the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok or the Consulate General in Songkhla.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel said the embassy is collecting data of Malaysians residing in the kingdom.

This is to facilitate the Thai authorities in gathering data on foreigners in need of the Covid-19 vaccine shot in the kingdom, he added.

He said Thailand planned to extend its free Covid-19 vaccination to foreigners residing in the kingdom, including expatriates, migrant workers and students.

“If the Thai government extends the vaccination drive to foreigners, then we can provide the data to the relevant authorities,” he told Bernama.

He said they could do so by sending their personal particulars (name, gender, identification and passport number, location and contact number) to mwbangkok@kln.gov.my or visit the Facebook of the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok.

To date, Jojie said about 1,200 Malaysians residing in Thailand had registered with the embassy.

There are about 8,000 to 10,000 Malaysians residing in Bangkok, he added.

Meanwhile, Jojie said a video contest, “Thai Tiew Malaysia”, which was organised by Tourism Malaysia, Bangkok, in collaboration with the Malaysian Embassy recently, was an initiative to promote and keep Malaysia as a top destination for tourists.

He said the contest was also an initiative to further support the Malaysia Truly Asia campaign.

“It is my hope that this initiative will create an interest among travellers and generate new interest for others to travel to Malaysia once the borders are reopened,” he added.

Jojie said Malaysia enforced stricter travel restrictions, including international travel bans, mandatory Covid-19 test and quarantine upon arrival to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

“The trend shift in tourists’ travel preferences after experiencing the pandemic has forced the tourism industry to make swift changes and adapt to the new norms. The industry has no choice but to evolve with the pandemic and find ways to ensure safe travels for all,” he said. -Bernama