Maldives, India, Sri Lanka ministers extend greetings on National Day

NEW DELHI: The foreign ministers of India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka were among the South Asian officials extending greetings to Malaysia on the country’s 66th National Day.

“We pray for happiness, continued peace, and prosperity for the friendly people of Malaysia. Selamat Menyambut Hari Kebangsaan Ke-66!” Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said in a post on the social media site X.

Abdulla extended his greetings to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Similarly, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry offered congratulations to their Malaysian counterpart on the occasion.

Jaishankar said he will work closely with Zambry to further strengthen the “Enhanced Strategic Partnership” between the two countries.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a message said: “On the occasion of National Day of Malaysia, we extend our heartiest felicitations to its Government and people.”-Bernama