Maldives to pick new president in run-off poll

COLOMBO: Some 283,000 voters in the Maldives were on Saturday choosing between the island chain state’s current pro-India president and a pro-China challenger in a run-off poll, reported German news agency (dpa).

The Maldives has traditionally fallen more into India’s sphere of influence although China increasingly seeks access to the strategically important Indian Ocean archipelago.

Polling stations opened at 8 am (0300 GMT) and were to close at 5 pm.

Incumbent leader Ibrahim Solih, 62, is running against Mohamed Muizzu, the 45-year-old mayor of the capital Malé, who wants to reduce New Delhi’s influence in favour of a greater role for Beijing.

Both failed to win a majority in the first round of voting on Sept 9. Muizzu is seen as an ally of ex-president Abdulla Yameen, who was convicted of corruption and campaigned for Chinese loans for tourism and other projects during his tenure.

Yameen also signed up for the Maldives to become part of China’s Belt and Road global trade infrastructure project.-Bernama