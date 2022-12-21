Man arrested after alleged attempt to set fire in front of Buckingham Palace

LONDON: A man has been arrested outside London’s Buckingham Palace after he allegedly tried to set a fire in front of the palace gate Tuesday night.

Footage of the incident on the Internet showed a small blaze outside the gates of the palace and an individual was hauled to the ground, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Shortly after 10 pm on Tuesday, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“The man has been taken into custody. The fire has been extinguished,“ it added. - Bernama