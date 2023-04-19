Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo

WELLINGTON: A man was arrested at a New Zealand zoo on Wednesday after he broke into an enclosure and took a leisurely bath in a moat next to “startled” rhinos and antelopes.

Social media footage of the incident in Auckland Zoo showed the man floating on his back, before washing his face and rinsing his hair.

The enclosure is home to rhinos and nyalas, a breed of spiral-horned antelope.

The animals “were understandably startled by the intruder”, an Auckland Zoo spokesperson said.

The man was said to be in the water “for a number of minutes” before responding to instructions by zoo staff to get out of the moat and return to the visitor’s path.

He was escorted off the premises and handed to the police.

Zoo director Kevin Buley said he was “very relieved” that there were no injuries to the animals or visitors of the zoo as a result of the incident.

“We hope that the man involved gets the help and support that he very clearly needs,“ he added. - AFP