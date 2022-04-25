Man arrested in London after four people found dead

LONDON: British police on Monday said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three women and a man were found dead at a property in south London.

Officers forced entry to a residential address in the Southwark area of the capital after reports of a disturbance at about 1:40 am (0040 GMT).

“Inside, they found four people suffering what are believed to be stab injuries,“ the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, all four people -- three women and a man -- were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The man arrested was taken into custody at a south London police station.

Detectives said it was believed all five people were known to one another. - AFP