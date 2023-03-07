Man dies after head-first 12-metre dive into Texas lake

WASHINGTON: A man died in Texas, United States after diving head-first from a 12-metre embankment into shallow water at Gladewater Lake.

Emergency responders were contacted on Saturday afternoon to attend to a 34-year-old man who dove from an embankment into water that was about 1.2-metre deep.

He was unresponsive when first responders arrived, reported United Press International (UPI), citing the Gladewater Police Department.

First responders and witnesses delivered life-saving measures to the man to no avail. Police said alcohol may have been involved in the incident.

There were at least seven witnesses to the incident, KLTV in Tyler, Texas, reported.

The area of the lake where the incident happened is surrounded by high embankments where people go to swim. The bottom of the lake is described by police as rocky.

Gladewater Lake’s maximum depth is about 9 metres, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. - Bernama