Man finds one million pennies while cleaning out home

WASHINGTON: A family cleaning out their home in Los Angeles, United States stumbled upon several bags containing one million pennies.

John Reyes said that he was cleaning out his father-in-law’s home when he made the discovery.

The bags of pennies were in unopened, sealed bank bags.

“I’ve actually been contacted by a few coin collectors or people who specialise in this space and just based off some of the questions they asked me, for example having the lead sealed bag or having bags from banks we don’t necessarily recognise, knowing they are at least 40 years old or more.

“I’ve had quite a few collectors tell me that this is something that shouldn’t be sold until we know what’s going on,“ United Press International (UPI) quoted Reyes as saying to FOX 11.

According to the New York Post, the family determined that the coins are copper and not zinc, which the United States switched to in the 1980s.

Reyes has listed the coins on OfferUp, a resale website, asking for US$25,000.

“The value is in the uniqueness,” he said.-Bernama