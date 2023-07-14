Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for 2021 random attack on Tokyo train

TOKYO: A Tokyo court on Friday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 19 years' imprisonment for stabbing three passengers in a random knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train in August 2021, reported Xinhua.

Tokyo District Court said in its ruling that Yusuke Tsushima, who had admitted to the charge of attempted murder of the three victims, “attacked passengers randomly one after another with a strong intent to kill.”

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term for the defendant, while his defence team requested 15 years, arguing his intent to murder was insufficiently strong. In his final statement at the trial, however, Tsushima said he was convinced by prosecutors' call for a 20-year sentence, and apologised.

According to the indictment, Tsushima seriously injured a then 20-year-old university student by stabbing her several times in the chest and back and also injured a woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s on an Odakyu Electric Railway train on Aug. 6, 2021. -Bernama