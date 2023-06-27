Man shot dead in car at Sydney’s Bondi junction

SYDNEY: Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) confirmed on Tuesday that a man was fatally shot at Bondi Junction, a suburb located in Sydney’s east.

According to a statement released by NSW Police Force, emergency services were called to Spring Street in Bondi Junction at about 8.30 am local time on Tuesday, following reports of a man having been shot while he was sitting in a stationary vehicle at a car park, reported Xinhua.

The male driver who died at the scene, has not been formally identified yet.

Speaking at a press conference held in the afternoon, NSW Police Force Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said that upon arrival, police commenced an investigation a short distance away in James Street, where officers found a partially burnt-out Porsche.

Later, police also found a second burnt-out Holden Commodore on Cook Lane, Zetland.

“For both vehicles, we are looking at links to the shooting and to any person involved in the shooting,“ said Doherty.

The police officer revealed that the deceased is a 48-year-old man from Bondi Junction with an extensive criminal history well known to police, calling him “a high-level criminal identity”.

Doherty also told reporters that the shooting bears the hallmarks of an organised crime murder.

“We’re focusing all our attention at the moment on obtaining CCTV footage and witnesses and gaining as much information as we can,“ Doherty added.-Bernama