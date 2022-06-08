Man suspected of killing Wisconsin judge pronounced dead

WASHINGTON: The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wisconsin judge and targeting other officials was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Douglas K. Uhde, 56, who was named the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after three days on life support, United Press International (UPI) quoted the Wisconsin Department of Justice as saying.

Uhde was declared legally brain-dead on Friday after he was found in his basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot injury and was kept on life support to allow for an organ donation.

Roemer, 68, was shot dead at his home in the town of New Lisbon around 6.30 am Friday as Uhde allegedly fired two shots inside the home.

Authorities attempted to negotiate with Uhde, but entered the home after their attempts were unsuccessful and found him critically injured.

Uhde appeared to have targeted Roemer, who sentenced him to five years in prison, authorities said.

He also allegedly compiled a hit list of prominent political figures including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat.

“What I can say at this point is there were other targets identified in addition to Judge Roemer,“ Attorney General Josh Kaul said Tuesday. “We’re not going to comment on the details of that at this point in time.” - Bernama