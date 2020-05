BANGKOK: A man has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly stealing his neighbours shoes in order to have sex with them. Theerapat Klaiya, 24, had a fetish for flip-flops and was found with a staggering 126 pairs that he had pinched from locals in Nonthaburi, central Thailand, police said.

Officers identified Klaiya using footage from CCTV set up outside his latest alleged victim’s home.

When they searched the man’s home, they found his sprawling collection of shoes that he claimed he had been collecting for more than two years.

Klaiya said he would wear them around his home as it turned him on, police claimed.

He allegedly told officers that after several hours of wearing the flip-flops, he cuddled and kissed them, stripping off and rubbing them on his body, before ‘having sex with them’. - AFP