Manufacturing stopped at India drug firm linked to child deaths in Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI: All manufacturing activities have been halted at a facility of Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, which has been linked to child deaths due to cough syrup consumption in Uzbekistan.

The action followed an inspection by the Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of the company’s production unit in Noida near New Delhi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

All manufacturing activities at the facility have been stopped since Thursday night “while further investigation is ongoing,“ the minister said.

The company’s website remained inaccessible for the second day on Friday. Uzbek authorities have reported deaths of at least 18 children who were given the Dok-1 Max syrup made by Marion Biotech.

The Indian Health Ministry said on Thursday it was in touch with Uzbekistan’s national drug regulator regarding the matter.

It said samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent for lab testing. - Bernama