Many killed in hospital fire in central India

NEW DELHI: Many people were killed in a hospital fire in central India on Monday.

The accident took place in Madhya Pradesh state’s Jabalpur area, about 300 km from the provincial capital Bhopal.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government will give an ex gratia payment of 500,000 rupees (about RM28,000) each to the families of those killed in the fire at New Life Hospital.

The death toll was about 10 and included both patients and the privately-owned hospital’s staff, according to local media reports.

“It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire,“ Akhilesh Gaur, a senior police official, was quoted as saying in a report. - Bernama