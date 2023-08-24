Many people feared trapped under debris after landslide in N.India

NEW DELHI: Many people are feared trapped under the debris after a landslide occurred in India’s northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, a state police officer said via phone, reported Xinhua.

The incident reportedly occurred in the state’s Kullu district.

TV footage showed a couple of buildings crashing down as an impact of the landslide.

“The landslide occurred in Anni town of Kullu district at around 9.15 am Indian local time. Rescue teams have been rushed to the site of mishap. More details are awaited,“ added said the police. -Bernama