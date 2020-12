BUENOS AIRES: The personal doctor of Diego Maradona will not face preventive detention amid an investigation into the Argentine football legend’s death, a Buenos Aires court said on Friday, reported Xinhua News Agency quoting Argentine national news agency’s Telam.

Judge Orlando Diaz granted a request by Leopoldo Luque’s lawyers to prevent prosecutors ordering his imprisonment during the ongoing probe.

In the past week, police have raided the homes and private clinics of Luque and Maradona’s psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov to determine whether they had acted negligently.

Maradona died of a heart-attack at his home near Buenos Aires on Nov 25, less than a month after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Prosecutors said the searches were requested by a judge following preliminary investigations, which included evidence from Maradona’s daughters Dalma, Giannina and Jana.

Both Luque and Cosachov have denied any wrongdoing.

During a press conference last Sunday, Luque described Maradona as “unmanageable”, saying the 1986 World Cup winner should have gone to a rehabilitation center after his surgery but refused.

According to Telam, investigators are trying to establish if Maradona had received 24-hour care from medical staff in the days before his death, one of the conditions of his discharge from hospital on Nov 12.

There have also been questions raised about the absence of an ambulance and a defibrillator at the premises where Maradona died. — Bernama