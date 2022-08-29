Mask-free indoors survey finds most S’poreans still uncomfortable in certain places

SINGAPORE: Wearing a mask in Singapore is optional in most indoor settings from today, marking the first time residents can go mask-free indoors since it was mandated in April 2020.

Even as it is made voluntary, the latest data from YouGov RealTime Omnibus however indicates that most still intend to wear a mask when in public indoor spaces, at least some of the time.

According to the data, private transport modes, like private bus services and taxis (60 per cent), together with airports and train stations (58 per cent), are the two locations most residents will go as far as to mask up all the time, with six in 10 saying so.

Apart from this, nearly half said they will always wear a mask in shopping centres (48 per cent), while four in 10 will do so at indoor events or festivals (39 per cent) and places of worship (37 per cent).

A third will constantly keep their masks on in cinemas (34 per cent) and indoor workplaces (33 per cent).

Conversely, locations, where residents were most likely to say they would never wear a mask, are at a friend or family member’s house (34 per cent).

For the most part, where Singapore residents will opt to always wear a mask is consistent with where they feel the most vulnerable.

When asked about their level of comfort in visiting the same locations, private transport (41 per cent), airports or train stations (40 per cent), and indoor events or festivals (40 per cent) emerged as the places people felt most uncomfortable.

This was followed by nightlife establishments (35 per cent) – with more residents expressing a greater degree of discomfort – and cinemas (32 per cent).

Three in 10 said they feel uncomfortable visiting shopping centres (30 per cent), places of worship (30 per cent), indoor workplaces (27 per cent), and Food and Beverage (F&B) establishments (26 per cent).

Additionally, those above the age of 55 were most likely to say they would be uncomfortable visiting any of these locations, with the exception of friends’ and family’s homes.

YouGov RealTime Omnibus provides quick survey results from nationally representative or targeted audiences in multiple markets.

This study was conducted online on Aug 25-26, 2022, with a nationally representative sample of 1,046 adults in Singapore, aged 18 years and above, using a questionnaire designed by YouGov.

Data figures have been weighted by age, gender, and ethnicity to be representative of all adults in Singapore, and reflect the latest Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) estimates.

YouGov is an international online research data and analytics technology group. - Bernama