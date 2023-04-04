Massive fire guts thousands of shops in Bangladeshi market

DHAKA: A devastating fire gutted thousands of shops in a big market in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka early Tuesday morning, according to eyewitnesses and the fire service.

The fire started in the early morning at Bangabazar Market which is famous for clothes and readymade garments at around 6.15 am (1215GMT), reported Anadolu Agency.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet and no casualties have been reported so far.

Speaking to Anadolu, some businessmen said several thousand shops have been destroyed, leaving nothing for them ahead of Aidilfitri. “We have lost everything.”

Around 48 units of Fire Service and Civil Defense along with rescue teams from the army, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Detective Branch (DB), and air force are trying to contain the blaze. - Bernama