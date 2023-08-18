Maui’s emergency management chief resigns amid criticism

KIHEI: Maui County Emergency Management administrator Herman Andaya, criticised by local residents and media over the island’s response to the deadly wildfires that killed at least 111 people, resigned on Thursday, officials said.

A statement from Maui County mayor Richard Bissen cited health reasons.

“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Bissen said.

The resignation takes place one day after Andaya made his first appearance in a press conference, which came more than a week after the catastrophe destroyed or damaged 2,200 buildings and caused some US$5.5 billion in damage. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.

Some Maui residents said lives could have been saved had emergency sirens sounded, but Andaya’s agency opted against using them, saying they would have been ineffective and confusing.

“The public is trained to seek higher ground in the event that the siren is sounded,” Andaya said during Wednesday’s press conference, which grew tense at times as reporters questioned the government response during the fire.

“Had we sounded the siren that night, we’re afraid that people would have gone mauka (to the mountainside) and if that was the case then they would have gone into the fire,” Andaya said. - Reuters