TAIPEI: McDonald’s Taiwan announced Tuesday that its restaurants across Taiwan will stop serving French fries as they run out of stock because of global shipping issues, Central news agency (CNA) reported.

McDonald’s Taiwan said it had yet to tally how many of its branches in Taiwan will be unable to sell French fries in the coming days, but it expected the branches should begin one after another to resume supplying fries beginning on May 20, it added. - Bernama