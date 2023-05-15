Measles cases in Cameroon rise to 4677: Ministry

YAOUNDE: Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health said on Sunday that measles cases in the country have risen to 4677, with 18 deaths recorded.

“The epidemiological situation of measles is becoming worrisome. A situation explained by inadequate vaccine coverage for the past few years, rising numbers of unvaccinated children resulting in, in part, vaccine hesitancy caused by Covid-19,“ the ministry said in a statement, reported Xinhua.

To avoid the spread of the disease, a national vaccination campaign against measles and rubella will be organised from June 28 to July 2, according to the ministry.

Signs and symptoms include fever, rash, cough, red eyes, and runny nose, said officials, warning that measles complications are severe in malnourished children and infants under two years of age. -Bernama