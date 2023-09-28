Meet the Ukrainian aiming to try Putin and his inner circle

THE HAGUE: Just days into Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, a team of Ukrainian lawyers huddled together on a train out of Kyiv, crafting their case for the International Court of Justice.

“It was not the easiest task, of course, the second day or the third day of the full-scale invasion of Russia, but we did it,“ said Anton Korynevych, Ukraine’s top lawyer at the ICJ, who filed the case in The Hague on February 26, 2022.

“We understood that, of course, the main battlefield is on the ground... But we also understood that we government lawyers needed to do our job and we needed to pursue justice,“ Korynevych told AFP in an interview at the Ukrainian embassy in The Hague.

Ukraine’s case at the ICJ is that President Vladimir Putin abused the UN Genocide Convention by using an alleged genocide in eastern Ukraine as pretext for invasion.

Russia objected, saying the ICJ did not even have jurisdiction to rule on such matters.

Over the past two weeks, judges in the Peace Palace in The Hague have heard international lawyers representing the two warring nations arguing over the finer details of the Genocide Convention. The ICJ could take months to decide whether it has jurisdiction.

The 37-year-old Ukrainian is also in charge of pushing for a special tribune that could try Putin and his inner circle for the alleged crime of aggression -- which no international court currently has the ability to do.

“Of course, that person (Putin) should be tried for aggression against Ukraine, because this is his crime, because he engineered this war. Back in 2014, he was part and parcel of this aggression, and he still is,“ said Korynevych.

But Korynevych says the tribunal is not just about Putin and wants to cast the net wider, to as many as 20 Russian political and military leaders that could also be put on trial.

“This tribunal is important because it can bring to accountability all that circle of people who were and are still engaged in giving the instructions and orders for this aggressive war to happen,“ he told AFP.

The basic structure of this tribunal is already in place -- the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine (ICPA), based at the EU judicial office Eurojust in The Hague.

A group of prosecutors from Ukraine, the EU, the United States and the International Criminal Court is already gathering evidence including photos and communications intercepts.

- World needs accountability -

Korynevych said Ukraine seizes every opportunity to pursue Russia in every possible international legal body, a strategy he himself describes as “lawfare.”

One of the end goals is to get the court to demand reparations for alleged Russian crimes in Ukraine -- a process Korynevych said was already well underway.

While the dry legal arguments being thrashed out at the ICJ are a world away from the fierce battles on the ground, Korynevych believes the judicial track is critical for Ukraine and further afield.

“I do not believe this is an academic exercise. And I do believe that the world in general needs a legal reaction to this situation,“ he said.

“It is important for us to say that accountability and justice is taking place and... for us to show that it’s not only Ukraine that says that Russia violated international law, but that also international courts and tribunals say this.”

Russia’s lawyers have dismissed Ukraine’s case at the ICJ as “nothing further from the truth” and “hopelessly flawed”, sprinkling their legal arguments with attacks on Ukraine’s government, which it said were “firmly entrenched in the history, doctrines and practices of Nazism.”

“I don’t care so much about Russia’s position,“ said Korynevych, who said Moscow’s team were using the ICJ podium as a “propaganda exercise.”

While the top priority for Ukraine was of course victory on the battlefield, Korynevych feels that grappling with his opponents in the courtroom is his way of contributing to the war effort.

“Some time after we win this war on the battlefield, there might be questions. What did you do during this big war? Where were you? What was your portfolio for that time?”

“And I think that if we’ll be able to say that we were in international courts, against Russia, and we won... I think this will be important.” -AFP