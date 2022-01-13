Mexico records 44,187 new Covid-19 cases over past 24 hours

MEXICO CITY: Mexico has confirmed 44,187 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, reported Sputnik.

According to the national Ministry of Health, the country recorded 190 fatalities within the same period.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has surpassed 4.21 million, while the death toll stands at 300,764 people.

Like many other countries, Mexico is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain. - Bernama