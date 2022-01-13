  2. World

Mexico records 44,187 new Covid-19 cases over past 24 hours

People queue to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, as youths aged between 15 and 17 began receiving the first dose, outside the Sports Palace in Mexico City, on January 11, 2022. AFPPIXPeople queue to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, as youths aged between 15 and 17 began receiving the first dose, outside the Sports Palace in Mexico City, on January 11, 2022. AFPPIX

MEXICO CITY: Mexico has confirmed 44,187 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, reported Sputnik.

According to the national Ministry of Health, the country recorded 190 fatalities within the same period.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has surpassed 4.21 million, while the death toll stands at 300,764 people.

Like many other countries, Mexico is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain. - Bernama