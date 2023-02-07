Mexico’s storm Beatriz dissipates in Pacific waters

MEXICO CITY: The remnants of tropical storm Beatriz dissipated in the Pacific on Saturday off the west-central coast of Mexico, forecasters said, after being downgraded from a hurricane earlier in the day.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the United States, the weather system was 40 miles (60 kilometers) west of Cabo Corrientes on Saturday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour.

“The remnants are moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, but are expected to slow down and meander over the mouth of the Gulf of California during the next few days,“ the NHC said.

Mexico's National Meteorological Service said heavy rainfall would continue Saturday along the coast, in addition to winds with gusts up to 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Beatriz, which became a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, left streets flooded in Colima and Jalisco states, local television stations reported.

It was the second Pacific hurricane recorded in Mexico this season, following Hurricane Adrian, whose passage far off the coast did not cause any major damage.

Mexico is hit by hurricanes every year both on its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November. - AFP