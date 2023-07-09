Mexico’s supreme court decriminalises abortion nationwide

WASHINGTON: Mexico’s Supreme Court said it has ruled to decriminalise abortion federally, deeming the existing ban unconstitutional, reported Sputnik.

“The First Chamber of La Corte ruled that the legal system that penalises abortion in the Federal Criminal Code is unconstitutional since it violates the human rights of women and people with the capacity to gestate,“ the Supreme Court of Mexico said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court of Mexico stated that the criminalisation of abortion in 2021, particularly evident in Coahuila, which imposed penalties of up to three years in prison and fines on women seeking abortions, is unconstitutional.

The decision comes after 12 states in Mexico had already decriminalised abortion, with the most recent ruling occurring in the central state of Aguascalientes on August 30. - Bernama