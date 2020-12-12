SEARCH
Mexico, US extend partial border closure until January amid surging Covid-19 cases

12 Dec 2020 / 12:00 H.
    A general view shows an almost empty Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro border crossing after the U.S. and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel over their shared border to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Tijuana, Mexico March 21, 2020. — Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Restrictions on non-essential travel across the United States-Mexico border will be extended until Jan 21 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The Mexican government proposed extending the measure for another month after reviewing the spread of the virus, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Both countries will coordinate the sanitary measures along the border region that will be in effect until 11:59pm on January 21, 2021,“ the ministry tweeted.

The restrictions bar crossing the border for shopping or leisure, but allow crossings for those who live on one side but work or study on the other, or for medical reasons. — Bernama

