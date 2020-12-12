Mexico, US extend partial border closure until January amid surging Covid-19 cases

MEXICO CITY: Restrictions on non-essential travel across the United States-Mexico border will be extended until Jan 21 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The Mexican government proposed extending the measure for another month after reviewing the spread of the virus, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Both countries will coordinate the sanitary measures along the border region that will be in effect until 11:59pm on January 21, 2021,“ the ministry tweeted.

The restrictions bar crossing the border for shopping or leisure, but allow crossings for those who live on one side but work or study on the other, or for medical reasons. — Bernama