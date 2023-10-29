Mike Pence drops 2024 US presidential bid

HOUSTON: Former United States (US) Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that he is dropping out of the 2024 US presidential race, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported according to media reports.

“I came here to say, it’s become clear to me this is not my time. So after much deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,“ Pence said here in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former vice president had failed to gain traction in the crowded Republican presidential nominee field led by his former boss Donald Trump.

Reports indicated that Pence’s campaign was running low on funding and his conservative visions were not aligned with the current Republican party movement.

“We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets,“ said Pence.

In addition to Trump, who is the Republican front-runner, Pence was also up against a stacked field of highly publicisfed names.

That list includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder. - Bernama, Anadolu.