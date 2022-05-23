Military develops new helmet capable of stopping stronger pistol rounds

SEOUL: South Korea has completed the development of an advanced helmet capable of protecting troops from stronger pistol rounds, a state defense research agency said Monday.

The new lightweight helmet is the outcome of a project that two local firms, Hyosung Corp. and Kyungchang Industry Corp., launched in 2017 to enhance the survivability and mobility of troops in battle environments, according to the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement (KRIT).

The helmet is capable of stopping shots from 9-mm pistols and other similar weapons, and its bulletproof capability remains intact even in hot or low temperatures, or submerged underwater, Yonhap news agency reported the institute said.

The military plans to start supplying the helmets to armed services in the latter half of this year.

“Developed under private-military cooperation, the new bulletproof helmets are assessed to have capabilities comparable to those made by advanced countries, including the United States,“ KRIT said in a press release.

Materials used in the helmet can also be applied to non-military sectors, such as the production of firefighting gear, according to KRIT. — Bernama