NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Monday said the country has 40 sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

“Currently, India has 40 sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites on the UNESCO Tentative List,“ federal Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said, reported Xinhua.

There are 3,696 centrally protected monuments and sites under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India, Reddy added.-Bernama