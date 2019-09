MOSCOW: An activist in Russia killed himself on Tuesday by setting himself on fire while protesting for greater recognition of his minority Udmurt ethnicity and language.

Albert Razin (pix), 79, was a sociologist and retired academic who fought for government policies promoting the use of the local language in the region of Udmurtia east of Moscow.

Photos posted by news outlets in Izhevsk, the region’s main city, show the man standing near the regional parliament building with placards saying: “Do I have a homeland?” and “If my language disappears tomorrow, I am ready to die today.”

The Udmurt language, which belongs to the Finno-Ugric group also including Finnish and Hungarian, is totally unrelated to Russian.

A video posted on social media shows the signs lying on the ground and the man standing engulfed in flames.

A hospital in Izhevsk told Russian agencies that the man suffered burns to his entire body and died without regaining consciousness.

The regional investigative committee confirmed the dead man was Razin and said the possible motive for his actions was “the necessity to defend the Udmurt language,“ RIA Novosti state news agency reported.

Udmurtia’s regional parliament said its Tuesday session had been cancelled over the dramatic suicide.

Razin “was one of the few who openly criticised current ethnic policies,“ wrote Uralistica, a Facebook group promoting Finno-Ugric languages and cultures.

“May this brave and principled man, a defender of the Udmurt language and beliefs, rest in peace,“ it said.

Razin and other Udmurt activists had appealed to the regional governor in 2017 demanding measures to save the Udmurt language as it was increasingly being replaced by Russian in schools and institutions.

Udmurtia, like neighbouring Tatarstan, grants the indigenous culture special status and uses Udmurt as an official language along with Russian.

A new law took effect last year that made learning indigenous minority languages voluntary rather than obligatory in schools, prompting protests in some regions where ethnic minorities struggle to preserve their native languages.

A petition against the law which gathered 40,000 signatures argued that it is discriminatory and would gradually phase local languages out of schools.

Andrei Babushkin, who sits on President Vladimir Putin’s human rights council, called Razin’s death a “scary protest” showing that language policies in Udmurtia are “not so good”. — AFP