Missing crew members of sunken ship in Malacca Straits rescued

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have located all 11 crew members of a distressed ship that went missing in the waters of the Malacca Strait.

Budi Cahyadi, the head of the Pekanbaru rescue agency, said all crew members of the ship, named KM Lintang Timur Samudera, were rescued by local fishermen.

In a statement, he said the fishermen took the ship and crew to Panipahan Island, Rokan Hilir district in Riau Province at about 5 am on Tuesday.

A thorough investigation will take place to determine what had caused the ship to sink when they arrived in Pekanbaru later today, he added.

The ship, carrying agriculture products on route to Malaysia from Tanjung Balai Asahan, was believed to have sunk at the ‘One Fathom Bank’ in the Malacca Strait within the Exclusive Economic Zone, after experiencing a leakage due to huge waves on Monday morning.

The agency rushed two vessels from Pekanbaru and Medan to the area after receiving report of the incident. -Bernama