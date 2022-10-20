Missing girl, caregiver died in accident: Dutch police

THE HAGUE: Dutch police confirmed the identities Thursday of a missing disabled girl and her caregiver whose bodies were discovered in a submerged car and said their deaths were likely accidental.

Hundreds of police and volunteers launched a frantic hunt for 10-year-old Hebe Zwart and her caregiver Sanne Bos, 26, who disappeared in mysterious circumstances in the south of the country on Monday afternoon.

The search for the missing girl and young woman has gripped the Netherlands, with police saying they were following up on hundreds of tips.

Police discovered Bos’ car in a patch of water at a busy bypass near the city of Den Bosch late Wednesday, saying the two bodies inside “were likely to be those of Bos and Zwart.”

“Our search for Hebe and Sanne had a sad ending,“ police said in a Tweet on Thursday, confirming their names.

A police spokesman told the local Omroep Brabant broadcaster their deaths were likely an accident.

“We have no indication to believe that a crime had been committed,“ police officer said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday police also used a helicopter and sniffer dogs to look for the missing pair.

Police had previously said that Zwart needed 24-hour care because of her disability.

The Netherlands is criss-crossed by ponds, waterways and canals, meaning traffic accidents involving the water are not unknown. - AFP