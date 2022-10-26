Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside python

JAKARTA: A 54-year-old woman who had gone missing in a remote village in Jambi province, located on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, has reportedly been found dead in the stomach of a reticulated python which had swallowed her.

The victim, a rubber tapper identified as Jahrah, from Terjun Gajah village, West Tanjung Jabung Regency, had earlier gone into the family’s plantation alone.

Jahrah usually was home before sunset, but last Sunday she did not return home even when it had became dark, Betara Jambi Police head S. Harefa told the local news outlets.

Her worried husband searched the area throughout the night and managed to find her sandals, rubber tapping knife, headscarf and jacket.

On Monday morning, her husband and relatives found the seven-metre-long python slithering uncomfortably with a swollen mid-section.

The search group had no option but to kill the snake and cut it open, Harefa said, adding that the body of the missing woman was found, largely intact having been swallowed whole.

In 2017, a 25-year-old farmer was also found dead inside the belly of a python in Salubiro, West Sulawesi province. - Bernama