NAIROBI: An outspoken critic of Tanzanian President John Magafuli who was allegedly abducted, has been “seriously beaten” and is in hospital, the main opposition party said Thursday.

The Chadema party said on Sunday that Mdude Nyagali, a high-profile dissident and opposition activist, had been snatched by four gunmen after leaving his workplace in southern Mbozi the previous evening.

“He was very seriously beaten and cannot walk. He was found abandoned in a village about 70km (43 miles) from his home,“ Chadema’s secretary general Vincent Masginji told AFP.

The party wrote on its Twitter account late Wednesday: “We can confirm that Mdude Nyagali has just been found. He is in a very bad state but he is breathing.”

On Monday party spokesman John Mrema said there were “serious reasons” to believe security forces were behind the alleged abduction.

The deputy interior minister Hamad Masauni denied this, saying an investigation was taking place into Nyagali’s disappearance.

Critics accuse Magufuli of unleashing a wave of oppression since his 2015 election, cracking down on opposition figures and curbing press freedom.

Two regime opponents, including a lawmaker, were handed five-month jail terms in February for defaming the president, who is nicknamed “The Bulldozer”.

Nyagali, an acid-tongued critic of Magufuli, branded him a “hypocrite” in a Twitter post to his nearly 20,000 followers just hours before his disappearance.

He has faced sedition charges in the past.

The activist has been threatened online with the same fate as Tundu Lissu, an opposition lawmaker who was shot several times at his home in September 2017.

His Chadema party accused the government of trying to assassinate him.

In February last year gunmen killed two local Chadema officials in murders described by the opposition as political assassinations.

Earlier this year more than a hundred Tanzanian civil society groups signed a rare joint statement condemning Magufuli’s “unprecedented” crackdown on human and democratic rights. — AFP