Mobile legends publisher hopes to engage with more partners

SINGAPORE: China’s Moonton Games, the publisher of the popular esports game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, is hoping to engage with more partners for long-term sustainable growth.

Its head of esports, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Ajay Jilka, said this type of engagement is essential as the company aims to expand the esports growth trend.

“We have hundreds of millions of users worldwide, where 80 per cent of the user base is in Asia.

“We have grown significantly in the last four to five years with this whole trend of esports growth globally -- not just viewership, but also mainstream popularity,” he said during a panel discussion organised by Alibaba Cloud here today.

Jilka said that for the Olympic Esports Week 2023 (OEW), more partners are coming into the ecosystem and collaborating for sustainability, but ultimately, the goal is to expand esports.

“We want to be working with more partners to sustainably extend this to new audiences,” he added.

Jilka also said that analysts expect the revenue in the Asian esports market in Asia to increase continuously and exceed US$968 million (US$1 = RM4.68) in 2027.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence vice-president William Xiong said OEW is a new start for esports, and Alibaba Cloud is helping to make the event more sustainable through positive changes in carbon dioxide (CO2) emission.

“We are actually changing the printed signage to digital, and that saves about 14 tonnes of CO2 emissions and reusing the carpet also reduces 10 tonnes of CO2.

Xiong said that merging the physical world with the digital and using the cloud computing infrastructure could make esports more sustainable and inclusive.

The OEW, held in Singapore at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 22 to 25, is designed to support the development of esports within the Olympic Movement and to engage with the competitive gaming community.-Bernama