Moderate earthquake hits north Maluku Sea in Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale was detected in the north of the Maluku Sea, Indonesia, at 4.01 pm.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the quake, at a depth of 10 kilometres (km), erupted at a distance of 156 km southeast of Talaud Island, Indonesia.

However, based on the initial assessment, the quake does not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia, it said in a statement today.

Earlier, a strong earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale struck in the same location at 2.06 pm.

The depth of quake which occurred 163 km south of Talaud Island, Indonesia was 67 km. - Bernama