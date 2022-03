KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale has occurred off the northwest coast of Sumatra, Indonesia at 7.04 pm tonight.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the quake at a depth of 56 kilometers erupted at a distance 41 km southwest of Meulaboh, Indonesia.

However, based on the initial assessment, the quake did not trigger the threat of a tsunami to Malaysia. - Bernama