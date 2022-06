KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 (Bernama) -- A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale, struck Halmahera in Indonesia at 6.55 am today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

It occurred 207 km south of Tidore, Indonesia at a depth of 10 km, the department said in a statement.

The quake did not pose any tsunami threat to Malaysia, it said. - Bernama