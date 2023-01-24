Moderate quake strikes north Maluku Sea, Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale was detected in the north of the Maluku Sea, Indonesia, at 10.13 am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the quake occurred 155 kilometres southeast of Talaud Islands, Indonesia, and at a depth of 72 kilometres.

However, based on the initial assessment, the quake does not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia, it said in a statement today.

A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the same area on Jan 18.

The epicentre of the quake was 163 kilometres south of Talaud Islands at a depth of 67 kilometres. - Bernama