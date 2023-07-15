Modi feted in France during tense Bastille Day celebrations

PARIS: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (pix) was honoured during France's Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, which are taking place under tight security two weeks after riots swept the country.

Around 45,000 police were deployed while firework sales have been banned as the government aims to prevent a repeat of the urban violence seen at the end of June following the police killing of a teenager.

The annual Bastille Day festivities, which mark the storming of the Bastille prison at the start of the French Revolution in 1789, kicked off with a traditional military parade in the morning.

Tanks, planes, infantry soldiers and even cavalry swept down the Champs Elysees, while an aerobatics team flew overhead.

Several hundred Indian soldiers also took part, and three of the 36 French-made Rafale fighter jets acquired by New Delhi as part of a sweeping military overhaul also flew over Paris.

“We were able to all see a marvellous image of our cooperation on sea, land and in the skies,“ Modi told Macron during a joint statement by the leaders following talks at the presidential palace.

The Indian defence ministry on Thursday announced its intention to procure another 26 Rafales for use on its new aircraft carrier, as well as three more Scorpene-class submarines, a deal expected to be worth billions of euros.

- Top award for Modi -

Macron's red carpet welcome comes weeks after Modi was given the rare honour of a White House state dinner in Washington -- a city he was once banned from visiting.

Despite differences over the war in Ukraine and concerns over human rights in India, Western democracies are courting New Delhi as a military and economic counterweight to China.

“We share concerns over the risks of fragmentation of the international community” over the war, said Macron, while Modi said India was ready to “contribute to restore lasting peace.”

Macron referred to a “convergence” between France and India 25 years after they first signed a strategic partnership deal.

“We defend the same idea together of the Indo-Pacific, a space that must remain open and free of all hegemonic power,“ he said during the press conference with Modi, in a veiled reference to Beijing.

Ahead of the parade, Macron awarded Modi the grand cross of the Legion of Honour, the country's top order of merit.

Modi and Macron signed a raft of deals that would see increased co-operation in the space industry -- with a joint satellite maritime surveillance system -- plans to develop helicopter engines and initiatives to fight plastic waste and develop solar power.

- 'Loss of confidence' -

Bastille Day was a more sober affair than in previous years following five nights of rioting from June 27 after the fatal shooting by police of a teenager in a Paris suburb.

The most intense urban clashes in nearly two decades saw thousands of cars torched, public property destroyed and more than 3,700 people arrested, many of them minors.

Some towns have cancelled their traditional firework displays.

Far-right opposition leader Marine Le Pen said the measures were “an admission of a total loss of confidence in the state”.

After a banquet with 200 guests at the Louvre Museum Friday evening, Macron and Modi watched the Paris fireworks display marking the end of Bastille Day.

- Hindu nationalism -

Amid the diplomatic courting of Modi, a resolution from the European Parliament on Thursday served as a reminder that he and his Hindu nationalist agenda have garnered critics at home and abroad.

EU parliamentarians approved a motion urging India to end violence in northeastern Manipur state and protect minorities there.

Clashes between the majority Meitei, who are mostly Hindus, and the mainly Christian Kuki tribe have left at least 120 people dead, 50,000 displaced and more than 1,700 houses destroyed, the parliament said.

It criticised the “nationalistic rhetoric” of the local state government, run by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Opposition left-wing politicians in India criticised the wooing of Modi, with French Socialist party boss Olivier Faure calling him a “fascistic autocrat”.

The Indian leader lauded his country's economic performance under his stewardship in a speech to thousands of Indians living in France on Thursday evening and stressed the country's growing clout in global affairs.

“India is the mother of democracy and India is the model of diversity. This is a great strength of ours,“ he added. -AFP