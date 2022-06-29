‘Money Heist: Korea’ ranks no. 2 on global Netflix chart

SEOUL: Netflix’s new South Korean series “Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area” rose to No. 2 on a global popularity chart for TV series available on the streaming service.

According to data released by streaming analytics company FlixPatrol on Tuesday, the Korean remake of the streamer’s smash-hit series “Money Heist” placed second on its daily global chart for TV programmes on Netflix, four days after it was released.

The ranking was up one notch from third place on Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported.

By country, it was the most popular TV show in 16 countries, including South Korea, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Maldives, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

It ranked second in 13 countries, including Japan, the Bahamas, Ecuador, Kenya, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, and third in nine countries, such as Italy, Colombia, Bahrain, Hungary, Honduras, Jordan and Kuwait. The show came fifth in Spain, where the original was made.

Set on the Korean Peninsula, where the two Koreas establish a joint economic area (JEA) as a first step toward unification, a group of thieves from the South and the North overtake the mint at the JEA, and the police of the two Koreas join hands to stop them. It stars Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yun-jin, Park Hae-soo and Jun Jong-seo. — Bernama