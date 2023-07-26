Monsoon rains continue to cause deaths and misery in India

NEW DELHI: India's monsoon misery continues, with torrential rains lashing many parts of the country on Wednesday.

The weather department issued a “red alert”, predicting heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday in various places in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra.

The rain forecast for Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh was less severe in the “orange” category even as the northern region continues to reel from the recent spell of intense rains and flooding.

Waterlogging was seen in various places in Delhi after rains lashed the national capital and its surrounding areas on Wednesday.

Hundreds of parked vehicles were under water in a locality in Noida city on the outskirts of New Delhi as the Hindon river overflowed on Tuesday.

Hyderabad in south India was bracing for waterlogging, traffic congestions and possible power-supply disruptions after the weather department predicted heavy downpour.

More than 500 people have died in rain-related incidents, including landslides and flooding, across India since June.

Himachal Pradesh has recorded about 150 deaths and 41 people have lost their lives in Punjab, according to local media reports.

The death toll was about 110 in Gujarat, where heavy rains in recent days caused mayhem in many districts, including the Junagarh region.

Videos from Gujarat showed cars and animals being swept away in the gushing muddy water.

About 100 people were buried in a landslide at the hamlet of Irshalwadi in Maharashtra state's Raigad district last week, but only 27 bodies were recovered after a search for the victims was called off after four days and 57 people were declared missing. -Bernama